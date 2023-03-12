 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Kansas vs. Howard in 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
Iowa State v Kansas
Gradey Dick of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after making a three-pointer during the Big 12 Tournament game against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center on March 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks will face the No. 16 Howard Bison in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jayhawks are the reigning champions and will look to go back-to-back as a top seed. Kansas had the best regular season record in a very challenging Big 12 and went 17-7 in Quad 1 games, a very impressive stat that bodes well for a deep run.

Howard knocked off Norfolk State in the MEAC Tournament title game to earn its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1992. The Bison ran through the MEAC during the latter stages of the regular season and were led by sophomore guard Elijah Hawkins, who averaged 13.1 points and 5.9 assists per game.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard odds

Moneyline: Kansas -20000, Howard +3500
Spread: Kansas -23
Over/Under: 149.5

