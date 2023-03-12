 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for San Diego State vs. Charleston in 2023 March Madness.

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztec swill face the No. 12 Charleston Cougars in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In a relatively deep Mountain West Conference, the San Diego State Aztecs dropped just three games in the conference — losing at Boise State, at Nevada and vs. UNM. Behind guard Matt Bradley’s 13 points per game, SDSU will try to bring glory to “America’s Finest City,” where the Aztecs are still one of the biggest shows in town.

Charleston shared the CAA regular season championship and rolled through the conference tournament unscathed. The Cougars will enter the NCAA Tournament riding a 10-game winning streak, with a balanced offense having six players scoring at least nine points per game.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston odds

Moneyline: San Diego State -205, Charleston +175
Spread: San Diego State -5
Over/Under: 143.5

