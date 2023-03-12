Opening odds for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes will face the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

With other ACC powerhouse programs underachieving, Miami was the best team in the conference over the regular season. On offense, the ‘Canes have been one of the most proficient teams in all of college hoops (114.8 ORtg); With four players on the roster scoring more than 13.0 PPG, Miami is lethal.

Drake made quite the statement in their Missouri Valley Conference Championship win over Bradley, emerging victorious by a score of 77-51 to qualify for the Big Dance. The Bulldogs are led by guard Tucker DeVries, who averages 19 points per game. Drake also ranks in the top 50 in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake odds

Moneyline: Miami -165, Drake +140

Spread: Miami -3.5

Over/Under: 147.5