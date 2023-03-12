Opening odds for No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels will face the No. 12 VCU Rams in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Saint Mary’s Gaels are routinely the best men’s CBB program in Northern California. On the heels of tying rival-Gonzaga for a share of the WCC regular season title, can Randy Bennett’s bunch finally break new ground? In their 12th NCAA Tournament, they are still looking for their first appearance in the Final Four.

The VCU Rams will ride their hot streak into the NCAA Tournament after claiming the Atlantic-10’s automatic bid on Sunday afternoon. The Rams are a defense-first team, and Adrian Baldwin Jr. is the leader on the offensive end in points (12.6) and assists (5.8) per game.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU odds

Moneyline: Saint Mary’s -240, VCU +200

Spread: Saint Mary’s -5.5

Over/Under: 120.5