Opening odds for No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers will face the No. 13 Furman Paladins in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

After missing the NCAA Tournament last year, Virginia is back in the Big Dance with a competitive bunch that prides itself on a stout defense led by ACC Defensive Player of the Year Reece Beekman. They fell in the ACC Tournament against Duke in their latest game.

The Paladins are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 43 years after winning the Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles. Furman is dangerous on the offensive end, led by the conference’s leading scorer Mike Bothwell who averages 18 points per game.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman odds

Moneyline: Virginia -255, Furman +215

Spread: Virginia -6.5

Over/Under: 131.5