Opening odds for No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers will face the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Hoosiers are back. Led by All-Big Ten performer Trayce Jackson-Davis in nearly every stat line, Indiana put together an impressive season during which they defeated Purdue twice and finished third in the Big Ten rankings. While the conclusion of their season left a lot to be desired, the Hoosiers could be firing on all cylinders come tourney time.

Kent State reached the NCAA Tournament after a statement win over the Toledo Rockets in the MAC Championship Game. This marks the Golden Flashes’ first appearance since 2017. Sincere Carry, who averages 17.6 points per game and added 26 on the board in the conference championship, is a name to watch this tournament season.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State odds

Moneyline: IU -240, Kent State +200

Spread: IU -5.5

Over/Under: 141.5