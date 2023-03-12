Opening odds for No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 UConn Huskies will face the No. 13 Iona Gaels in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In a close 70-68 contest, UConn suffered a narrow defeat to Marquette during the Big East Tournament. The game was fiercely contested and could have swung in either direction, but unfortunately, it marked the Huskies’ first loss in their previous six games. Despite the disappointment of not reaching the Big East Tournament final, UConn remains one of the most well-rounded teams in the country, who will look to make a deep run in the Big Dance.

Iona clinched a spot after defeating Marist in the MAAC Championship Game by 21 points. They dominated in conference play this season, excelling in assists and ball protection. Forward Nelly Junior Joseph has been a huge asset on the boards this season, averaging 9.4 rebounds per game.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona odds

Moneyline: UConn -500, Iona +400

Spread: UConn -10

Over/Under: 144.5