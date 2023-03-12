Opening odds for No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Baylor Bears will face the No. 14 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Baylor Bears were one of the top teams in one of the best conferences in college basketball this season and ended the regular season ranked in the top 10. Led by Keyonte George and Adam Flagler, the Bears’ offense ranks second in adjusted offensive efficiency while averaging 77.3 points per game.

UCSB clinched an automatic bid with a win over Cal State Fullerton in the Big West Conference Championship Game. While their offensive efficiency ranking is higher than their defensive ranking, the Gauchos rank in the top 50 scoring defenses nationally.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara odds

Moneyline: Baylor -580, UCSB +440

Spread: Baylor -11

Over/Under: 143.5