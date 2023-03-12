Opening odds for No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers will face the No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Xavier Bulldogs clinched second place in the Big East standings after wrapping up the regular season with three wins and reaching the conference championship game. They finished the season without second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Zach Freemantle. The Bulldogs average 82.1 points per game (10th in the nation).

Kennesaw State will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history after defeating Liberty in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship game. With 26 wins on their resume, the Owls run a guard-heavy offense headlined by star Chris Youngblood.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State odds

Moneyline: Xavier -700, Kennesaw State +510

Spread: Xavier -12.5

Over/Under: 155.5