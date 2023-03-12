 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon in 2023 March Madness.

NCAA Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament Championship - Gonzaga vs Saint Marys Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gonzaga finished the regular season with just five losses, getting a bye to the West Coast Conference semifinals as the No. 2 seed and walloping No. 1 Saint Mary’s in the final. The Bulldogs lead the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom and in points scored per game with 88.

Grand Canyon won the WAC tournament for the second time in three seasons, this time as the No. 5 seed. Rayson Harrison is the key player to watch for this group, which can keep pace with the best teams in the country offensively.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon odds

Moneyline: Gonzaga -2100, Grand Canyon +1100
Spread: Gonzaga -14.5
Over/Under: 156.5

