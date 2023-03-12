Opening odds for No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays will face the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Creighton had a very impressive run in a competitive Big East, finishing third in the conference. The Bluejays rank 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, and if they heat up in the conference tournament, they could be a real threat to other Big East hopefuls. They average 28.9 rebounds per game, fifth-highest in the nation.

NC State faded down the stretch but did enough to make the NCAA Tournament. Led by Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner — who both averaged more than 17 points per game — the Wolfpack have a real shot to make some noise in March Madness.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State odds

Moneyline: Creighton -240, NC State +200

Spread: Creighton -5.5

Over/Under: 147.5