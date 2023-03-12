Opening odds for No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Mississippi State/Pittsburgh in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones will face the No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs/Pitt Panthers in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cyclones started strong in Big 12 play, but got knocked around a bit in a tough conference before finishing off their season with a win over Baylor. Iowa State brings one of the country’s best defenses, allowing opponents to score just 62.2 points per game on average. However, their offense has not been up to the same level this season.

Mississippi State started the season off on fire, but came back to Earth once conference play started with a stretch where the Bulldogs lost five in a row in January. Tolu Smith is the team leader in points (15.8) and rebounds (8.5) per game heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The Pittsburgh Panthers got smashed by the Duke Blue Devils the last time we saw them, but they did enough to get into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Pitt is a significantly better offensive team than it is on the defensive end with Jamarius Burton and Blake Hinson both scoring more than 15 points per game.

