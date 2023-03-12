Opening odds for No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs will face the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils/Nevada Wolf Pack in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

TCU’s record in the Big 12 may not look like much, but their resume in the best conference in basketball is very impressive. The Horned Frogs suffered from major inconsistency this season, but they put up a good showing in their semifinal loss to Texas. The Frogs are led by Mike Miles Jr. who tallies 17.2 points per game.

Arizona State pulled off an insane buzzer beater to overtake Arizona several weeks ago, and found themselves on the bubble for an uncomfortable amount of time before finally ending up on the right side of it. The Sun Devils thrive on the defensive side of the ball, but have struggled to score for stretches this season.

The Wolf Pack quietly had an amazing season under head coach Steve Alford. Yet, Nevada is still building toward getting back to where the program was last decade, highlighted by three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2017 to 2019. This year, the Pack finished fourth in a talented Mountain West Conference. Behind three double-digit scorers, the Pack could prove as a pesky out.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada odds

