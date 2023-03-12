 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for TCU vs. Arizona State/Nevada in 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinals - TCU vs Texas William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs will face the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils/Nevada Wolf Pack in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

TCU’s record in the Big 12 may not look like much, but their resume in the best conference in basketball is very impressive. The Horned Frogs suffered from major inconsistency this season, but they put up a good showing in their semifinal loss to Texas. The Frogs are led by Mike Miles Jr. who tallies 17.2 points per game.

Arizona State pulled off an insane buzzer beater to overtake Arizona several weeks ago, and found themselves on the bubble for an uncomfortable amount of time before finally ending up on the right side of it. The Sun Devils thrive on the defensive side of the ball, but have struggled to score for stretches this season.

The Wolf Pack quietly had an amazing season under head coach Steve Alford. Yet, Nevada is still building toward getting back to where the program was last decade, highlighted by three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2017 to 2019. This year, the Pack finished fourth in a talented Mountain West Conference. Behind three double-digit scorers, the Pack could prove as a pesky out.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada odds

Moneyline: TBD
Spread: TBD
Over/Under: TBD

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 99 stories

More From DraftKings Nation