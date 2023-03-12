Opening odds for No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles will face the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marquette finished the regular season atop the Big East with its best record in program history, going 28-6 overall. The Golden Eagles bring one of the highest-scoring offenses in the nation to the court, averaging 79.9 points per game led by guard Kam Jones.

Vermont dominated the America East Conference this year, losing just twice in conference play in the regular season. The Catamounts defeated UMass Lowell, the conference’s best defensive team, in the championship game to receive an automatic bid and mark their second NCAA Tournament appearance in a row. They are led by all-conference guard Robin Duncan on both ends of the court.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont odds

Moneyline: Marquette -645, Vermont +480

Spread: Marquette, -11.5

Over/Under: 146