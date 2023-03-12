Opening odds for No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will face the No. 10 USC Trojans in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michigan State has been up and down this season, but the Spartans have also played one of the toughest schedules in the nation. Can head coach Tom Izzo get the best out of a squad that disappointed with a first-round exit in the Big Ten Tournament?

Southern Cal punched their ticket to the Big Dance, and rightfully so after proving to be the third-best team in the Pac-12, which is saying something, with No. 2 UCLA and No. 8 Arizona in the conference. With guard Boogie Ellis’ uncanny shotmaking ability, the Trojans can scare any opponent they line up against in the NCAA Tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC odds

Moneyline: Michigan State -120, USC +100

Spread: Michigan State, -1.5

Over/Under: 137.5