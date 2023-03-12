Opening odds for No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Missouri Tigers will face the No. 10 Utah State Aggies in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Missouri had a surprising season under first-year head coach Dennis Gates, earning its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2018. Led by Kobe Brown (15.8 PPG) and D’Moi Hodge (14.8 PPG), the Tigers like to score early and often. If those two get hot in the Big Dance, then Mizzou is capable of making some noise.

Utah State finished its season with a bang, winning five in a row to close out the regular season before besting New Mexico and Boise State in the Mountain West tournament. Unfortunately for the Aggies, Utah State wasn’t able to outperform San Diego State in the conference championship game, falling 62-57. The Aggies score 79.1 points per game on 48% shooting from the field.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State odds

Moneyline: Utah State -130, Missouri +110

Spread: Utah State, 1.5

Over/Under: 159.5