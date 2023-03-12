Opening odds for No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies will face the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Aggies had a lackluster start to the season before taking off in conference play and finishing second in the SEC with signature wins over Tennessee and Alabama to close out their campaign. They are led by guard Wade Taylor IV on offense who pours in 16.3 points per game.

Penn State surged late in the regular season, and with a surprise run to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, earned it a spot in the big dance. This is the Nittany Lions’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State odds

Moneyline: Penn State +140, Texas A&M - 165

Spread: Texas A&M, -3.5

Over/Under: 135.5