Opening odds for No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Northwestern vs. Boise State in 2023 March Madness.

The No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats will face the No. 10 Boise State Broncos in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Wildcats have had their best season in recent memory — if not ever — finishing second in the Big Ten regular-season standings before falling to Penn State in the quarterfinals. Boo Buie has been a star for their offense, averaging 17.2 points per game.

Boise State lost to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament, but that shouldn’t overshadow a successful campaign for the Broncos. After losing in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament, the Broncos will lean on one of the nation’s best defenses in a search for their first NCAA Tournament win.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State odds

Moneyline: Northwestern +110, Boise State -130
Spread: Boise State -2
Over/Under: 128.5

