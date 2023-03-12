Opening odds for No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats will face the No. 15 Princeton Tigers in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Arizona Wildcats finished up their season in second place in the Pac-12 standings with signature wins over UCLA, Tennessee, and Indiana. Led by Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, Arizona ranks sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom, though their fast-paced style of play allows plenty of points on the other side of the court, as well.

The Princeton Tigers grabbed an Ivy League Championship Game win over Yale to secure an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament, the school’s first since 2017. Look out for the Tigers on the boards, where they limit offensive rebounds and have a top-20 rebound margin, largely in part to the seven rebounds per game from Ivy League Rookie of the Year Caden Pierce.

