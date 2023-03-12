Opening odds for No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns will face the No. 15 Colgate Raiders in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texas finished off its regular season with a statement win over Kansas. The Longhorns dealt with a coaching change partway through the season but never missed a beat, finishing in second place in a very tough Big 12. They are led by Marcus Carr and National Sixth Man of the Year Sir’Jabari Rice on the offensive side of the ball, where the Burnt Orange average 78.8 points per game (31st in the nation).

The Colgate Raiders claimed the automatic bid from the Patriot League and will enter the NCAA Tournament riding a nine-game winning streak. The Raiders can struggle defensively, and the strength comes on offense with five players scoring double-digit points per game. They are the nation’s No. 1 team in three-point percentage at 40.9%.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate odds

Moneyline: Texas -1800, Colgate +1000

Spread: Texas -14

Over/Under: 149