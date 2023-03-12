 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC-Asheville in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for UCLA vs. UNC-Asheville in 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
Arizona v UCLA Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The No. 2 UCLA Bruins will face the No. 15 UNC-Asheville Bulldogs in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

UNC-Asheville clinched their spot in March Madness with a huge comeback win in the Big South Championship Game. They boast the Big South Player of the Year on their roster Drew Pember, who averages 21.2 points per game for the Bulldogs.

The UCLA Bruins enter the Big Dance playing like a team possessed (in all the right ways, of course). Fresh off winning another Pac-12 regular season title, the boys from Westwood fall into the “championship or bust” category, as they have the talent, skill and coaching to go the distance. Is Mick Cronin the coach to bring home UCLA’s record-12th NCAA championship?

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC-Asheville odds

Moneyline: UCLA -2800, UNC-Asheville +1300
Spread: UCLA -19.5
Over/Under: 134.5

