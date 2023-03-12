Which team will win West Region in 2023 March Madness?

March Madness is finally here. As you prepare to fill out your bracket (or brackets) this week, we’re sharing our picks and predictions for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The West region brings together an interesting group of teams primed for some thrillers and upsets, but who will win it all and head to the Final Four? Let’s take a look.

2023 March Madness prediction: West Region

The West region brings us some interesting action. In the middle, we have Rick Pitino’s No. 13 Iona team going up against the Big East’s No. 4 UConn, which will see tensions flying. Pac-12 champion UCLA grabbed a No. 2 seed, while No. 5 Saint Mary’s will hope to hold off a red-hot No. 12 VCU. Gonzaga snagged the No. 3 seed, and No. 7 Northwestern will face off against No. 10 Boise State in an interesting matchup.

But there is one team that rules them all: No. 1 Kansas. It may be cliché to go ahead with the top seed in such an insane month, but this Jayhawks team is the real deal. Despite their losses to Texas at the end of the season, Kansas ended up atop the best conference in basketball this year. They beat ranked team after ranked team, and rank 9th overall at KenPom. There isn’t a clear contender to go toe-to-toe with the Jayhawks and win in this region, so I’m going with No. 1.

Pick: Kansas Jayhawks