Which team will win Midwest Region in 2023 March Madness?

March Madness is officially here, and it’s bracket-making time. If you’re getting to the late rounds and unsure of which highly-ranked team to pick over other highly-ranked teams, look no further. We’re picking our favorite teams to win each region this March. Take a look at our pick for the Midwest.

2023 March Madness prediction: Midwest Region

The Midwest region’s No. 1 seed is Houston, and we just watched them get absolutely suffocated by Memphis for the majority of the AAC Championship Game. Does this spell disaster? Not necessarily — we can still expect to see the Cougars make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. But their low strength of schedule in a weak AAC will almost certainly hurt them in later rounds.

Instead, the Big 12 champion Texas Longhorns will represent the Midwest region in the Final Four this year. Texas absolutely dominated one-seed Kansas in the Big 12 Championship Game, so they have plenty of experience in that area. The Longhorns have had their way in a very tough Big 12 this season, beating TCU and Oklahoma State to reach the title game. The No. 2 seed wins the Midwest this year.

Pick: Texas Longhorns