Which team will win East Region in 2023 March Madness?

March Madness is upon with the full 68-team field for the 2023 NCAA Tournament being released on Sunday. The East Region is an interesting corner of the bracket as there is potential for a number of upsets. I’ll offer my prediction of who will win the region below.

Purdue is the No. 1 seed in the East and is being led by Naismith Award candidate Zach Edey. While the Boilermakers have certainly earned their status as a favorite, they’ve played with fire several times down the stretch of the season and nearly squandered a late lead in Sunday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State.

Here, I’ll choose No. 3 Kansas State to come out of the East. K-State experienced a quick turnaround under first-year head coach Jerome Tang and managed to stay competitive in the meat grinder that was the Big 12 this season. I’ll take the Wildcats to take down the Boilermakers in the Elite Eight and book their tickets to the Final Four in Houston.

Pick: Kansas State