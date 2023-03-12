Who is most likely to be Cinderella Team in East Region in 2023 March Madness?

March Madness is upon with the full 68-team field for the 2023 NCAA Tournament being released on Sunday. The East Region is an interesting corner of the bracket as there is potential for a few surprise teams to make a run. I’ll offer my prediction of who will be the Cinderella of this Region below.

2023 March Madness: East Region Cinderella Team

Pick: Oral Roberts

Can a team that has already been the Cinderella of an NCAA Tournament in recent memory be considered one again? I say yes, and that’s why Oral Roberts is my pick to make some noise in the East.

If you remember, the Golden Eagles stunned Ohio State in a rare 15 over 2 upset in 2021 and eventually made it to the Sweet Sixteen. Max Abmas was the leader of that team and is still carving opposing defenses up, averaging 22.2 points heading into the tournament. The high tempo offense of Oral Roberts is one of the best units in the nation and its is carrying a nation-leading 17-game win streak into the big dance. Just the experience of them Abmas and company being on this stage makes the Golden Eagles my Cinderella pick in the East.