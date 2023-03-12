Get your printable March Madness bracket for the 2023 men’s NCAA Tournament

The 2023 Selection Sunday show begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 12 and will air on CBS as we find out which teams have grabbed the coveted No. 1 seeds and which bubble teams find themselves on the right side and which will head to the NIT this season. Conference tournaments wrap up on Sunday ahead of the show

2023 March Madness printable bracket

The men’s tournament begins on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET with the First Four games ahead of the Round of 64, which will tip off on Thursday, March 16 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Kansas, Alabama, Purdue, and Houston are projected to grab the top seeds in the tournament, while Oklahoma State, NC State, and Arizona State await to hear their bubble fate.

The first teams will be announced just after 6 p.m. ET on the Selection Show. The Big Ten championship game wraps up right before 6 p.m. and then Greg Gumbel kicks off the bracket reveal. Ahead of the Selection Sunday show, Houston has the best odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550 ahead of Kansas and Alabama at +800.

You can view the full printable bracket below, or click here if your device does not support the embed. While there will be plenty of filled brackets to print out after the show, this will allow you to follow along on Sunday evening.

Once the field is announced, we’ll have a new bracket with teams and matchups settled. We’ll update this article with a PDF for that so you can start printing out brackets to get your contest entries together. Although the First Four is on Tuesday, most contests don’t require you to make a pick. Instead, they will allow you until Thursday morning to submit your brackets.