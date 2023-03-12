 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of odds for every game in First Round, First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the odds for each game in the opening round of 2023 March Madness.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Grand Canyon guard Walter Ellis takes a photo during an NCAA Selection Show watch party at GCU Arena on March 12, 2023. Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is here, better known as March Madness. And for the next 22 days, fans across America both diehard and casual will be attempting to win hard-earned dollars by handicapping the 67 games of the biggest major event in all of formerly-amateur sports.

Below we have the opening odds for all the opening round games, with both the favorites and future Cinderellas being given a spread, total, and moneyline for your perusal. Remember these numbers can and do move up and down as we get closer to tip-off, so if you see a number you like, realize you might not be the only one looking at it.

The four No. 1 seeds are Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue, with the betting money behind the Houston Cougars to cut down the nets in their hometown in three weeks, as they sit at +500 in early trading at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the complete list of opening odds for the First Four and First Round of March Madness in 2023.

2023 NCAA Tournament first round odds

2023 March Madness First Round Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline
Team Spread Total Moneyline
Southeast Missouri State +4 O 153.5 +160
A&M-Corpus Christi -4 U 153.5 −190
Nevada +1.5 O 134.5 +105
Arizona State -1.5 U 134.5 −125
Pittsburgh +2 O 131.5 +110
Mississippi State -2 U 131.5 −130
Illinois +3 O 144.5 +130
Arkansas -3 U 144.5 −150
UNC Asheville +19 O 134.5 +1300
UCLA -19 U 134.5 −2800
Howard +22.5 O 146.5 +3000
Kansas -22.5 U 146.5 −15000
Boise State -1.5 O 128.5 −125
Northwestern +1.5 U 128.5 +105
Fairleigh Dickinson +3 O148.5 +130
Texas Southern -3 U148.5 -150
Auburn -1 O 153.5 −120
Iowa +1 U 153.5 +100
Penn State +3 O 134.5 +135
Texas A&M -3 U 134.5 −155
Princeton +13.5 O154.5 +1100
Arizona State -13.5 U154.5 -2100
Northern Kentucky +20 O 121.5 +2200
Houston -20 U 121.5 −10000
West Virginia -2 O 140.5 −140
Maryland +2 U 140.5 +120
Colgate +14 O 148 +1000
Texas -14 U 148 −1800
Utah State -2.5 O 153.5 −145
Missouri +2.5 U 153.5 +125
Charleston +4.5 O 142 +175
San Diego State -4.5 U 142 −205
Oral Roberts +7 O 144.5 +250
Duke -7 U 144.5 −300
Furman +5.5 O 133.5 +215
Virginia -5.5 U 133.5 −255
Louisiana-Lafayette +10.5 O 136.5 +420
Tennessee -10.5 U 136.5 −540
North Carolina State +5.5 O 147.5 +200
Creighton -5.5 U 147.5 −240
Providence +3 O 146.5 +135
Kentucky -3 U 146.5 −155
USC +1.5 O 137.5 +100
Michigan State -1.5 U 137.5 −120
UC Santa Barbara +11 O 143.5 +440
Baylor -11 U 143.5 −580
Drake +3.5 O 147.5 +140
Miami FL -3.5 U 147.5 −165
Kennesaw State +12.5 O 155.5 +510
Xavier -12.5 U 155.5 −700
VCU +5 O 120.5 +200
Saint Marys -5 U 120.5 −240
Florida Atlantic +2.5 O 150.5 +125
Memphis -2.5 U 150.5 −145
Vermont +11.5 O 146 +480
Marquette -11.5 U 146 −645
Montana State +9.5 O 140.5 +400
Kansas State -9.5 U 140.5 −500
Grand Canyon +14.5 O 156.5 +1100
Gonzaga -14.5 U 156.5 −2100
Iona +10 O 144.5 +420
UConn -10 U 144.5 −540
Kent State +5.5 O 141.5 +200
Indiana -5.5 U 141.5 −240

