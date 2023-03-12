Full list of odds for every game in First Round, First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is here, better known as March Madness. And for the next 22 days, fans across America both diehard and casual will be attempting to win hard-earned dollars by handicapping the 67 games of the biggest major event in all of formerly-amateur sports.

Below we have the opening odds for all the opening round games, with both the favorites and future Cinderellas being given a spread, total, and moneyline for your perusal. Remember these numbers can and do move up and down as we get closer to tip-off, so if you see a number you like, realize you might not be the only one looking at it.

The four No. 1 seeds are Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue, with the betting money behind the Houston Cougars to cut down the nets in their hometown in three weeks, as they sit at +500 in early trading at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the complete list of opening odds for the First Four and First Round of March Madness in 2023.

2023 NCAA Tournament first round odds