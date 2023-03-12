Which teams are No. 1 overall seeds in 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The teams assigned No. 1 seeds for the 2023 NCAA Tournament didn’t bring much for surprises with the Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, Alabama Crimson Tide and Purdue Boilermakers claiming the top spots in their respective regions.

Below is a look at each of the four No. 1 seeds heading into March Madness.

2023 March Madness: No. 1 seeds

Houston

The Cougars spent much of the season hammering AAC opponents but fell short against the Memphis Tigers in the conference tournament title game. The bigger issue for the Cougars the rest of the way is the health status of their leading scorer Marcus Sasser. He’s scoring 17.1 points per game this season but exited the Saturday’s semifinal contest with an injury and missed the conference championship game on Sunday.

Kansas

The Jayhawks will look to repeat as national champs, and they’re in a strong candidate to do so in April. Kansas won the Big 12 regular season title but lost to the Texas Longhorns in the tournament title. The Jayhawks are also dealing with health issues as head coach Bill Self missed the Big 12 Tournament, and third-leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. missed the game against the Longhorns with an injury.

Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide have done a tremendous job of not letting any off-the-court situations impact their in-game performance this season. The controversy surrounding Brandon Miller won’t be going anywhere as long as the Tide remain in the NCAA Tournament, but he’s been a star on the court with 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in his freshman season.

Purdue

The Purdue Boilermakers survived a late surge from the Penn State Nittany Lions to claim the Big Ten regular season and tournament championship. Purdue has been in a ton of close games down the stretch with four of its five contests this month ending with wins by five points or less. That stretch followed a run where the Boilermakers lost four of their last six games in February including three of the last four. Zach Edey will give any team problems as the 7-foot-4 center scores 22.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.