We know which teams are No. 1 seeds but which is the best?

The four No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament are in with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas Jayhawks, Houston Cougars and Purdue Boilermakers at the top of their regions. Here’s a look at what to consider among the top seeds.

2023 March Madness: Best No. 1 seed

Going over No. 1 overall seeds

Kansas is balanced on both ends of the floor, though the health of head coach Bill Self could be a storyline to watch after missing the Big 12 Tournament. Alabama has dealt with all sorts of off-the-court controversy this season, but the Tide have the talent to win it all. Houston dominated its way through the AAC, but what is the status of its top player Marcus Sasser? Purdue survived the Big Ten title with one of the top offenses in the country, led by Zach Edey, who averages a double-double.

Which team is most likely to lose?

Purdue was the least dominant of these No. 1 seeds during the regular season, and the Big Ten regular season and tournament champs are most likely to slip up early. Four of Purdue’s five games in March were decided by five points or less, and the Boilermakers lost three of four games to end February.

Which team is most likely to win it all?

Kansas is the defending champ and should be considered the favorite to win it all. The Jayhawks fell short in the Big 12 Championship, but they did plenty throughout the season to prove they can beat any team in the sport. Self’s health could be something to watch, but this team should know how to play together after such a long season.