Is Will Smith allowed to attend 2023 Academy Awards?

The 95th Academy Awards will take place Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as Hollywood’s biggest night celebrates a number of the best achievements in filmmaking over the past year. This year’s ceremony, however, will be just as noteworthy given that it is following up on an infamous altercation that took place live onstage at last year’s awards.

For those who need a brief reminder, the 2022 Oscars was marred by actor Will Smith walking up to presenter Chris Rock — who had just made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith — and slapping him across the face.

Smith would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor after portraying Richard Williams in King Richard, but the ensuing media conversation could only focus on the physical altercation between Smith and Rock.

In light of that event is Smith allowed to attend this year’s Oscars ceremony?

The answer is no: Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years. The actor’s ban was announced roughly two weeks after his altercation with Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Smith is not permitted to attend any other events held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the course of his ban.

He is, however, still eligible to be nominated for, and subsequently receive, an Academy Award if applicable.

Smith joins four other individuals who have been or are currently banned from attending the Academy Awards. The list includes Richard Gere (a two-decade ban that ended in 2013), Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski, and Bill Cosby.