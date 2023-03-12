Breaking down March Madness impact of Alabama-Texas A&M in SEC Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies square off in the SEC championship game on Sunday afternoon. Later in the day, the March Madness bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday. Both of these teams are solid locks for the big dance, but we’re going to break down how this game will impact NCAA Tournament seeding.

2023 March Madness: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

What happens if Alabama wins/Texas A&M loses

Alabama will most likely be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament regardless of Sunday’s outcome, but a win could help solidify it as the top overall seed in the entire 68-team field. The Crimson Tide have built a superb resume throughout the year and a win over the Aggies would give them their 12th Quad 1 victory of the campaign. That combined with both the SEC regular season and conference tournament titles could be enough to give them the edge over Kansas, Houston, or Purdue for the No. 1 overall seed.

For Texas A&M, a loss in the SEC title game shouldn’t affect its seeding too much later that evening. The Aggies are being projected as a five-seed in the eyes of most bracketology experts and one wouldn’t imagine they’d be punished for losing to a team that spent multiple weeks as the No. 1 ranked team in the AP poll this year.

What happens if Texas A&M wins/Alabama loses

A victory on Sunday would elevate Texas A&M into consideration for a higher seed, as it would give it an SEC tournament championship and a second victory over Alabama in the span of eight days. As mentioned before, the Aggies are being projected as a five and a title game victory over the Crimson Tide would potentially move them up into four and possibly three-seed territory.

As mentioned before with Alabama, it will enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed regardless of the outcome. However, a loss would most likely bump it out of consideration for the top overall spot in the entire field. It’s a semantics game for the Crimson Tide at this point.