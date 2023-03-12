Pick on the spread for Texas A&M-Alabama on March 12

The SEC title game involves a rematch of a game from earlier in the month as the Alabama Crimson Tide look to avenge their road loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (-4.5, 144.5)

Both teams enter Sunday in prime form with their defense as Alabama has allowed 70 points or fewer in 18 of their 20 games against SEC opponents this season while Texas A&M has allowed fewer than 70 points in 19 of their last 23 games.

The difference with Alabama is how frantic their pace is, ranking second in the country in total possessions per game and rating sixth among all Division I players in points allowed per possession while Texas A&M is 57th in the country in points allowed per possession.

When these teams played earlier in March, Alabama shot just 6-of-34 from 3-point range, which should go up with Texas A&M being away from home. At home opponents are shooting just 29.6% from 3-point range compared to 35.1% from 3-point range in road and neutral court games while Alabama’s perimeter defense improves away from home.

Opponents are shooting just 27.5% from 3-point range against Alabama when the Crimson Tide is away from home, which is the best mark in college basketball.

The Aggies will also have difficulty on the boards, grabbing nine fewer rebounds than Alabama, and the Crimson Tide for the season are 11th in the country in rebound rate while the Aggies are 19th in this category and do not have a player averaging more than 5.7 rebounds per game.

With the Aggies diminished outside shooting defense away from home and Alabama’s ability to control the boards, the Crimson Tide will exact revenge and get an SEC Tournament title in the process.

The Play: Alabama -4.5

