Damian Lillard, Darius Garland, Anthony Davis headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 12

There are six games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with one primetime encounter on ESPN. Here’s a look at at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 12

No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

Jarrett Allen (eye) - doubtful

Darius Garland (quad) - questionable

Allen is likely out, so Evan Mobley will see more playing time in the frontcourt. If Garland gets ruled out, Caris LeVert should get the start for Cleveland.

No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

Damian Lillard (calf) - probable

Lillard should be in for Portland.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - unlikely to play

SGA played Friday, so he’s set to sit the second night of a back-to-back set. Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are the DFS filler plays with SGA out.

Keldon Johnson (foot) - questionable

Jeremy Sochan (back) - questionable

Sochan should be relevant in fantasy/DFS formats regardless of Johnson’s status.

Jalen Brunson (foot) - TBD

We’ll have an idea of how serious this injury is based on the team prognosis later today.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - TBD

Davis should be in for LA. We’ll see how the team deals with Russell soon enough.