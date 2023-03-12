Damian Lillard, Darius Garland, Anthony Davis headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 12

There are six games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with one primetime encounter on ESPN. Here’s a look at at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 12
Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets
No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Jarrett Allen (eye) - doubtful
Darius Garland (quad) - questionable
Allen is likely out, so Evan Mobley will see more playing time in the frontcourt. If Garland gets ruled out, Caris LeVert should get the start for Cleveland.
Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers
No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Damian Lillard (calf) - probable
Lillard should be in for Portland.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - unlikely to play
SGA played Friday, so he’s set to sit the second night of a back-to-back set. Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are the DFS filler plays with SGA out.
Keldon Johnson (foot) - questionable
Jeremy Sochan (back) - questionable
Sochan should be relevant in fantasy/DFS formats regardless of Johnson’s status.
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Jalen Brunson (foot) - TBD
We’ll have an idea of how serious this injury is based on the team prognosis later today.
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - TBD
Davis should be in for LA. We’ll see how the team deals with Russell soon enough.