Damian Lillard, Darius Garland, Anthony Davis headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 12

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Sunday, March 12 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers
 Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Trail Blazers 120-119.
Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

There are six games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with one primetime encounter on ESPN. Here’s a look at at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 12

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets

No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Jarrett Allen (eye) - doubtful
Darius Garland (quad) - questionable

Allen is likely out, so Evan Mobley will see more playing time in the frontcourt. If Garland gets ruled out, Caris LeVert should get the start for Cleveland.

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Damian Lillard (calf) - probable

Lillard should be in for Portland.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - unlikely to play

SGA played Friday, so he’s set to sit the second night of a back-to-back set. Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are the DFS filler plays with SGA out.

Keldon Johnson (foot) - questionable
Jeremy Sochan (back) - questionable

Sochan should be relevant in fantasy/DFS formats regardless of Johnson’s status.

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Jalen Brunson (foot) - TBD

We’ll have an idea of how serious this injury is based on the team prognosis later today.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - TBD

Davis should be in for LA. We’ll see how the team deals with Russell soon enough.

