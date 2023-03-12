What TV channel will air the 2023 women’s Selection Sunday show?

The 2023 Selection Sunday Show for the women’s tournament will air on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. You’ll also be able to stream this March Madness bracket reveal on ESPN+ and on the NCAA March Madness Live app. ESPNU will have a show at 9 p.m. ET offering extended analysis on the 68-team field.

The Selection Sunday Show will take place after the men’s bracket is selected. The matchups will be set for the First Four and First Round games scheduled for later this week. The women’s tournament is offset one day later than the men’s, so the women’s First Four will tip off on Wednesday, March 15.

Which team will be the top overall seed? Which bubble teams will receive and at-large bid? Who has the easiest road to the Final Four? These questions and more will be answered when the March Madness bracket is revealed in the Selection Sunday show. The one sure thing we know is that South Carolina will be the top No. 1 seed after completing an undefeated regular season and conference tournament. They are -200 favorites to win the whole tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The first round games of the Women’s NCAA Tournament are scheduled for March 17-18.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 12th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: EPSN

Live stream link: ESPN+, NCAA March Madness Live, ESPN app on iOS and Google Play