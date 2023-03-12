How to watch the 2023 Selection Sunday Show for the women’s NCAA Tournament via live online stream

The 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament will be announced at 8:00 p.m. ET on Selection Sunday. The show will air on ESPN as the public finds out who the top seeds will be and which bubble teams will receive at-large bids. ESPNU will offer a deeper bracket analysis show at 9 p.m. ET. Both events will air via live stream on WatchESPN and via NCAA March Madness Live on iOS and Google Play.

The 68-team bracket will begin play with First Four games on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 before the first round games begin. The women’s tournament is undergoing several changes this season, the most significant of which is the decrease from four locations to just two locations for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds. The two regions will be Greenville, South Carolina and Seattle, Washington. The women’s tournament is offset from the men’s tournament, with each round beginning one day later than the men’s.

South Carolina heads into the Selection Show as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at -200 after completing an undefeated regular season with a 32-0 record. Indiana follows with +700 odds to win the tournament.

Here is where you can tune in for the 2023 Selection Sunday show.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 12th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN, ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, NCAA March Madness Live on iOS and Google Play