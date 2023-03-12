What time is the women’s Selection Sunday show for 2023 March Madness?

Selection Sunday is upon us and the 2023 NCAA Tournament is just about at hand. The women’s field is wrapping up its final five automatic bids on Sunday and then we will find out what the full field of 68 looks like during the Selection Show on Sunday evening.

ESPN has the rights to the women’s tournament and so they will broadcast the Selection Show starting at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN will unveil the full bracket in that hour, and then ESPNU will offer extended analysis of the bracket starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The women’s tournament gets started on March 15 and 16 with the First Four taking place in the two regions. The women’s tournament made a change to the regional process this season. Previously they played in four separate regions for the first four rounds. This year, half the bracket will play their first four rounds in Greenville, South Carolina and the other half of the bracket will play their first four rounds in Seattle, Washington.

Following the First Four, the first round of the women’s tournament will get started on March 17. The tournament wraps up March 31 and April 2 when the Final Four is held in Dallas, Texas.

32 teams will earn berths to the tournament through automatic bids by winning their respective conference tournaments. Here is a list of the teams who have earned an automatic bid. The remaining 36 teams will earn their spot in the tournament through an at-large bid.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 12

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream link: WatchESPN