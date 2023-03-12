When is the 2023 NIT bracket announced on Selection Sunday?

March Madness is upon us Sunday evening we’ll find out all the 2023 basketball brackets that will carry us through March and early April. The men’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced at 6 p.m. ET with the Selection Show on CBS. That will be followed by the women’s Selection Show at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The evening will wrap at 10 p.m. with the NIT men’s Selection Show. ESPN has exclusive rights to the entire tournament and will air the show on ESPNU. Here’s a list of teams that have an automatic bid to the tournament.

This year’s NIT will once again feature 32 teams, but it will feature a pair of significant changes. The first is that the semifinals and finals will no longer take place at historic Madison Square Garden. The NIT has changed to a bidded hosting process. This year, the semifinals and finals will take place in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena, with UNLV as the host school. In 2024, Butler is the host school and the games will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The second big change is in the seeding process. The 2023 NIT will seed the top 16 teams as top-four teams in each of the four pods. Then, the remaining 16 teams will be placed into the bracket geographically where possible.

The NIT gets started with first-round games on March 14 and 15 at campus sites. The second round is scheduled for March 18-19 and the third round is March 21-22, with campus sites hosting the games. The semifinals are scheduled for March 28 and will air on ESPN while the championship game is on March 30 and will air on ESPN2.