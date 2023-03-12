NIT Selection Show: Bracket, start time, live stream, teams, how to watch for 2023

The NIT Selection Show begins Sunday, March 12, after the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets have been selected. The NIT consists of teams that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament, including bubble teams from larger conferences that didn’t make it in as well as No. 1 seeds from smaller conference tournaments that did not win their conference championship game. The latter group receives an automatic NIT bid, while the rest of the invites are at-large bids. Here’s a list of teams with automatic NIT bids.

The tournament has made some changes this year. The NIT’s selection committee will seed the top 16 teams across the four pods and then place the remaining 16 teams selected into the bracket geographically where possible. The other big change is that the semifinals and championship game will not be held at Madison Square Garden. The tournament moved into a hosted bidding process and this year’s tournament will conclude in Las Vegas at Orleans Arena with UNLV serving as the host school.

The selection show will air on ESPNU at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on WatchESPN and ESPN+. The NIT consists of 32 teams, and the first round will begin on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15.

Date: Sunday, March 12

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: WatchESPN and ESPN+