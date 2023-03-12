NIT bracket 2023: Live updates as complete men’s National Invitation Tournament bracket released

March Madness is upon us and that also means it’s time for the 2023 NIT. The National Invitational Tournament will feature a combination of the regular season champions who did not reach of the NCAA tournament, at-large snubs from the Big Dance, and other at-large teams. We have a list of every team guaranteed a berth by winning their regular season conference title.

The bracket reveal will take place at 10:00 p.m. ET and is airing on ESPNU. While some teams view the NIT as a disappointing parting gift, others recognize the No. 2 tournament as a great opportunity. NIT winners can parlay success into an NCAA Tournament berth next year. It gives fans a chance to watch their team for a handful more games. And given the context of the team’s season, it can help with recruiting.

This year’s NIT will feature some changes from previous years. The top 16 teams will be seeded and placed in the four pods. Then, the remaining 16 teams will be assigned geographically where it is possible. Additionally, the tournament is moving the semifinals and championship game away from Madison Square Garden to a new annual hosted venue. This year, the tournament will wrap up in Las Vegas at Orleans Arena. Next year, it will wrap in Indianapolis at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

We’ll drop in the complete bracket below, and we’ll add the times and dates as they are announced. We already know North Carolina has turned down a chance at the NIT. Given how badly their season went compared to expectations, it’s not a surprise.

Top Left Bracket

No. 1 Oklahoma State* vs. Youngstown State

No. 4 Washington State vs. Eastern Washington

No. 3 North Texas vs. Alcorn State

No. 2 Sam Houston* vs. Santa Clara

*Will be played on the road with Youngstown State/Santa Clara at home due to no home facility available for seeded team

Bottom Left Bracket

No. 1 Oregon vs. UC Irvine

No. 4 Florida vs. UCF

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. Bradley: Tuesday, March 14, 9:30 p.m.

No. 2 Liberty vs. Villanova: Tuesday, March 14, 9 p.m.

Top Right Bracket

No. 1 Rutgers vs. Hofstra

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech

No. 3 New Mexico vs. Utah Valley

No. 2 Colorado vs. Seton Hall: Tuesday, March 14, 11 p.m.

Bottom Right Bracket

No. 1 Clemson vs. Morehead State

No. 4 UAB vs. Southern Miss

No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. Yale

No. 2 Michigan vs. Toledo: Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m.