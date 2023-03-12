NCAA women’s bracket 2023: Complete women’s March Madness bracket with matchups

March Madness is upon us! The 2023 NCAA women’s basketball tournament gets started later this week, but ahead of the First Four games in Seattle, Washington and Greenville, South Carolina, the full bracket will be unveiled on ESPN. The women’s Selection Show will air at 8 p.m. ET and can also be live streamed at WatchESPN and at the NCAA’s website.

South Carolina is going to be the No. 1 overall seed for this year’s tournament and is a massive favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re a -200 favorite to win the tournament, with Indiana the next closest at +700. The Gamecocks went undefeated this season and also ran the table as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country. If anybody else wins the tournament, it will be a major upset.

Of course, March is all about upsets, so we’ll see what the bracket reveals for South Carolina’s road to a potential title. We’ll drop in the complete bracket below, and we’ll add the times and dates as they are announced.

Greenville Regional 1 bracket

#1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. #16 Norfolk State Spartans

#8 South Florida Bulls vs. #9 Marquette Golden Eagles

#5 Oklahoma Sooners vs. #12 Portland Pilots

#4 UCLA Bruins vs. #13 Sacramento State Hornets

#6 Creighton Blue Jays vs. #11 Illinois Fighting Illini/Mississippi State Bulldogs

#3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. #14 Southern Utah Thunderbirds

#7 Arizona Wildcats vs. #10 West Virginia Mountaineers

#2 Maryland Terrapins vs. #15 Holy Cross Crusaders

Seattle Regional 1 bracket

#1 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. #16 Chattanooga Mocs

#8 USC Trojans vs. #9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits

#5 Iowa State Cyclones vs. #12 Toledo Rockets

#4 Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs. #13 Saint Louis Billikens

#6 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. #11 Purdue Boilermakers/St. John’s Red Storm

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. #14 James Madison Dukes

#7 Baylor Bears vs. #10 Alabama Crimson Tide

#2 UConn Huskies vs. #15 Vermont Catamounts

Greenville Regional 2 bracket

#1 Indiana Hoosiers vs. #16 Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles/Monmouth Hawks

#8 Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. #9 Miami Hurricanes

#5 Washington State Cougars vs. #12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

#4 Villanova Wildcats vs. #13 Cleveland State Vikings

#6 Michigan Wolverines vs. #11 UNLV Lady Rebels

#3 LSU Tigers vs. #14 Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine

#7 NC State Wolfpack vs. #10 Princeton Tigers

#2 Utah Utes vs. #15 Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

Seattle Regional 2 bracket

#1 Stanford Cardinal vs. #16 Southern Jaguars/Sacred Heart Pioneers

#8 Mississippi Rebels vs. #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs

#5 Louisville Cardinals vs. #12 Drake Bulldogs

#4 Texas Longhorns vs. #13 East Carolina Pirates

#6 Colorado Buffaloes vs. #11 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

#3 Duke Blue Devils vs. #14 Iona Gaels

#7 Florida State Seminoles vs. #10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs

#2 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. #15 SE Louisiana Lady Lions