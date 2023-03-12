Report: Buccaneers expected to target Baker Mayfield in free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to pursue Baker Mayfield in free agency for to address their quarterback position, according to Ian Rapoport. Mayfield last played for the Los Angeles Rams after beginning the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers.

When free agency begins, the #Bucs are expected to target ex-#Rams QB Baker Mayfield as a potential starting QB option, per me and @MikeGarafolo. This could be competition for Kyle Trask, their former 2nd-round pick, who the team likes a lot. As TB plots life without Tom Brady… pic.twitter.com/9PmbTG0tYW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023

The former No. 1 overall pick looked decent in his time with LA, and his brief time with Sean McVay could be a reason teams feel he can bounce back from some rough seasons. Mayfield flamed out in Cleveland after injuries and inconsistent play, and he struggled to elevate depleted rosters in Carolina and Los Angeles. The Bucs have a need at the position and do have some good talent offensively with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so Mayfield could be in a good position to put up strong numbers if he does join the team.

Currently, Tampa Bay has Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert as its quarterbacks. Neither player has done much as a starter, although Trask does have some promise as a 2021 second-round pick.