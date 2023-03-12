 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Buccaneers expected to target Baker Mayfield in free agency

The quarterback could be Tampa Bay’s answer after Tom Brady.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Baker Mayfield of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to pursue Baker Mayfield in free agency for to address their quarterback position, according to Ian Rapoport. Mayfield last played for the Los Angeles Rams after beginning the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers.

The former No. 1 overall pick looked decent in his time with LA, and his brief time with Sean McVay could be a reason teams feel he can bounce back from some rough seasons. Mayfield flamed out in Cleveland after injuries and inconsistent play, and he struggled to elevate depleted rosters in Carolina and Los Angeles. The Bucs have a need at the position and do have some good talent offensively with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so Mayfield could be in a good position to put up strong numbers if he does join the team.

Currently, Tampa Bay has Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert as its quarterbacks. Neither player has done much as a starter, although Trask does have some promise as a 2021 second-round pick.

