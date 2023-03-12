Get your printable March Madness bracket for the 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament

The 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament kicks off with the Selection Sunday show on March 12. The teams and seeding will be announced on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the First Four games tip off on Wednesday, March 15 ahead of the Round of 64 on Friday, March 17.

2023 March Madness printable bracket

The first game of the women’s tournament tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday as the field of 68 sees its first few eliminations ahead of the Round of 64. South Carolina, Indiana, Iowa, and Virginia Tech are expected to grab the coveted No. 1 seeds, while Purdue, St. John’s, and West Virginia cross their fingers on the bubble.

The Gamecocks enter as the favorites to win it all, with their odds set at -200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Indiana is next at +700, showing just how heavily favored undefeated South Carolina is heading into the tournament.

You can view the full printable bracket below, or click here if your device does not support the embed. While there will be plenty of filled brackets to print out after the show, this will allow you to follow along on Sunday evening.

Once the field is announced, we’ll provide a new bracket with the 68 teams and their matchups settled. We’ll update this article with a PDF for that so you can start printing out brackets to get your contest entries together. Although the First Four is on Wednesday, most contests don’t require you to make a pick. Instead, they will allow you until Friday morning to submit your brackets.