Odds to win best picture at 2023 Academy Awards

The 2023 Academy Awards are on Sunday night, the same night as Selection Sunday for March Madness. It figures to be one of the better Sunday night’s of the year if you’re a sports/pop culture fanatic. Here we’ll go over betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Best Picture.

2023 Oscars odds: Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All At Once is the runaway favorite to win Best Picture and that’s pretty much been the case through the awards circuit over the past six months. It would be shocking if it didn’t win Best Picture tonight. So really there’s not much of a reason to break down these odds all that much.

Michelle Yeoh is also favorite to win Best Actress, slightly ahead of Cate Blanchett (Tar). It looks like EEAAO is going to sort of clean up this year at the Academy Awards, which is very deserving. We also may see Jamie Lee Curtis win Best Supporting Actress, overtaking Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as the favorite to win at +140.