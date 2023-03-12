Odds to win Best Actor at 2023 Academy Awards

The 95th annual Academy Awards are on Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET. The 2023 Oscars are looking like a lot of chalk, particularly in the Best Actor category. We’re going to go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win Best Actor on Sunday night.

2023 Oscars odds: Best Actor

Fraser is the favorite to win for his performance in The Whale. Austin Butler is behind him and figures to be Fraser’s only competition after portraying Elvis Presley in Elvis. We’ve seen Fraser’s odds move slightly so far on Sunday, so it may mean more money is coming in on him to win. It feels like he’s been the favorite/choice since the awards circuit got going.

Fraser definitely has the most steam in terms of press and narrative, his first major performance in a film since 2008, when he starred as Rick O’Connell in the third installment in The Mummy movie franchise. After that, Fraser did some smaller projects and a lot of animated voiceover work before taking a break from 2014 to 2019. He had done some TV work, most notably as Cliff Steele on HBO Max’s Doom Patrol.

Fraser landed the role of Charlie in The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky. Now, Fraser is set to be in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon as well as the comedy film Brothers, starring Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin. Maybe we’ll even see a revival of The Mummy movie franchise soon.