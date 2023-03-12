Report: Rams in talks with Dolphins to trade CB Jalen Ramsey

The Los Angeles Rams have been shopping cornerback Jalen Ramsey for the past month, and they’re on the verge of getting a deal done. The team is in talks with the Miami Dolphins on a potential trade, per Ian Rapoport. Josina Anderson is reporting a deal isn’t done, “but there’s ‘a high likelihood’ it happens.”

Jalen Ramsey seems aware of the talks and is excited.

The Rams approach the new league year sitting over $9 million over the projected salary cap. A trade ahead of June 1 would clear $5,600,000 in cap space and leave them with $19,600,000 in dead money. A post-June 1 trade would clear $17,000,000 in cap space, but they likely need this move now to get under the cap earlier. They have to get under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday when the new league year starts. Any Ramsey trade can be agreed to before then, but would not be formally executed until the new league year starts.

Ramsey first joined the Rams in October 2019 when LA traded a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl every year since 2017, and has been a first-team All Pro three times (2017, 2020, 2021).