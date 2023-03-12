Odds to win Best Actress at 2023 Academy Awards

The 95th annual Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. Everything Everywhere All At Once figures to clean up and that could mean Michelle Yeoh walks away with Best Actress. We’re going to break down the odds to win the category on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Sunday night.

2023 Oscars odds: Best Actress

Yeoh is the heavy favorite after the odds were pretty even between her and Cate Blanchett (Tar) for most of the past few months. Yeoh has been cleaning up at awards show leading into the Oscars. Blanchett has also done well on the awards circuit but more bets are coming in on Yeoh based on how the odds have moved. So chances are we see a clean sweep for EEAAO with Best Picture, Director (The Daniels), Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Would we be shocked if Blanchett upset Yeoh? Not exactly. Her performance in Tar was pretty incredible. It’s really just seeing the odds move this dramatically usually is a precursor to who will win; the same is happening with Brendan Fraser (The Whale) for Best Actor.