What Alabama win in SEC Championship means for March Madness

The Alabama Crimson Tide rolled to a win over Texas A&M in the SEC Championship game on Sunday afternoon heading into Selection Sunday. Alabama entered the week and matchup as the No. 4 team according to the AP Poll. We’re going to break down what the blowout win over the Aggies means for March Madness.

2023 Bracketology: Alabama

With the win in the SEC title game, the Crimson Tide all but shored up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. A loss would have put that in question to an extent but the win (in very convincing fashion) means Alabama will be one of the top overall seeds, perhaps THE top overall No. 1 seed. That could also go to Kansas or Houston. We still need to see what happens with the AAC title game with Houston-Memphis and Penn State vs. Purdue in the Big Ten title game. If it’s chalk across the board, we could see Alabama, Kansas, Purdue and Houston as the 1-seeds. We also could see Bama, Kansas, Purdue and Texas as the top overall seeds after the Longhorns beat the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday.

As for the Aggies, this loss doesn’t impact them much. Most bracketologists have A&M as a No. 5 seed in the tournament, which should hold. Maybe the committee sees Texas A&M more as a 6-seed but there are even places where they’re projected as a 4-seed. So somewhere in the 4-6 range makes sense.