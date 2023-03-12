NIT bracket 2023: Full list of teams in women’s National Invitation Tournament field

The 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament field was settled at 8 p.m. ET on Selection Sunday, and now the NIT field is set. The women’s National Invitational Tournament features 64 teams, with 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large teams. The automatic qualifiers won or tied for their regular season conference championship, but lost in the postseason tournament and did not earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The full bracket will be unveiled on Monday, March 13, but for now, the full field is listed below. The first round runs March 15-17, the second round runs March 18-21, the third round runs March 22-24, the quarterfinals are March 25-27, the semifinals are March 28 and 29, and the championship game is April 1.

We’ll update this with the full list of matchups once they’re unveiled.

Automatic qualifiers

Arkansas (21-12) – Southeastern

Boston (24-8) — Patriot

Bowling Green (27-6) – Mid-American

Columbia (23-5) – Ivy

Fairleigh Dickinson (24-7) — Northeast

Green Bay (27-5) – Horizon

High Point (17-14) – Big South

Illinois State (24-8) – Missouri Valley

Jackson State (21-9) – Southwestern Athletic

Kansas (19-11) – Big 12

Liberty (24-8) — Atlantic Sun

Little Rock (21-10) – Ohio Valley

Memphis (20-10) – American Athletic

Morgan State (17-11) — Mid-Eastern Athletic

Nebraska (16-14) – Big Ten

Niagara (18-12) – Metro Atlantic Athletic

North Dakota State (18-11) – Summit

Northern Arizona (21-13) – Big Sky

San Diego (17-13) – West Coast

Seton Hall (18-14) – Big East

Stephen F. Austin (26-6) — Western Athletic

Syracuse (18-12) – Atlantic Coast

Texas A&M Corpus Christi (19-11) – Southland

Texas State (23-9) – Sun Belt

Towson (21-11) — Colonial Athletic

UAlbany (22-11) – America East

UC-Irvine (24-6) – Big West

UMass (26-6) – Atlantic 10

Washington (15-14) – Pac 12

Western Kentucky (19-13) — Conference USA

Wofford (22-9) – Southern

Wyoming (22-10) – Mountain West

At-large qualifiers

Auburn (15-14) – Southeastern

Ball State (25-8) – Mid-American

Belmont (23-11) – Missouri Valley

BYU (16-16) – West Coast

Clemson (17-15) – Atlantic Coast

Colorado State (20-11) – Mountain West

Drexel (21-9) – Colonial Athletic

Florida (16-14) – Southeastern

Fordham (18-12) – Atlantic 10

Harvard (17-11) – Ivy

Kansas State (17-16) – Big 12

Kent State (21-10) – Mid-American

Long Beach State (23-9) – Big West

Louisiana Tech (19-12) – Conference USA

Missouri (17-13) – Southeastern

Missouri State (20-11) – Missouri Valley

New Mexico (20-12) – Mountain West

Northern Iowa (22-9) – Missouri Valley

Oregon (17-14) – Pac 12Penn (17-11) – Ivy

Rhode Island (24-6) – Atlantic 10

Rice (22-8) – Conference USA

Richmond (20-10) – Atlantic 10

Saint Joseph’s (20-10) – Atlantic 10

San Diego State (23-10) – Mountain West

San Francisco (19-12) – West Coast

SMU (16-12) – American

Texas Tech (18-14) – Big 12

Tulane (18-13) – American

UTEP (20-11) – Conference USA

Wake Forest (16-16) – Atlantic Coast

Wichita State (18-14) – American Athletic