NIT bracket 2023: Full list of teams in women’s National Invitation Tournament field

The 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament field was settled at 8 p.m. ET on Selection Sunday, and now the NIT field is set. The women’s National Invitational Tournament features 64 teams, with 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large teams. The automatic qualifiers won or tied for their regular season conference championship, but lost in the postseason tournament and did not earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The full bracket will be unveiled on Monday, March 13, but for now, the full field is listed below. The first round runs March 15-17, the second round runs March 18-21, the third round runs March 22-24, the quarterfinals are March 25-27, the semifinals are March 28 and 29, and the championship game is April 1.
We’ll update this with the full list of matchups once they’re unveiled.
Automatic qualifiers
Arkansas (21-12) – Southeastern
Boston (24-8) — Patriot
Bowling Green (27-6) – Mid-American
Columbia (23-5) – Ivy
Fairleigh Dickinson (24-7) — Northeast
Green Bay (27-5) – Horizon
High Point (17-14) – Big South
Illinois State (24-8) – Missouri Valley
Jackson State (21-9) – Southwestern Athletic
Kansas (19-11) – Big 12
Liberty (24-8) — Atlantic Sun
Little Rock (21-10) – Ohio Valley
Memphis (20-10) – American Athletic
Morgan State (17-11) — Mid-Eastern Athletic
Nebraska (16-14) – Big Ten
Niagara (18-12) – Metro Atlantic Athletic
North Dakota State (18-11) – Summit
Northern Arizona (21-13) – Big Sky
San Diego (17-13) – West Coast
Seton Hall (18-14) – Big East
Stephen F. Austin (26-6) — Western Athletic
Syracuse (18-12) – Atlantic Coast
Texas A&M Corpus Christi (19-11) – Southland
Texas State (23-9) – Sun Belt
Towson (21-11) — Colonial Athletic
UAlbany (22-11) – America East
UC-Irvine (24-6) – Big West
UMass (26-6) – Atlantic 10
Washington (15-14) – Pac 12
Western Kentucky (19-13) — Conference USA
Wofford (22-9) – Southern
Wyoming (22-10) – Mountain West
At-large qualifiers
Auburn (15-14) – Southeastern
Ball State (25-8) – Mid-American
Belmont (23-11) – Missouri Valley
BYU (16-16) – West Coast
Clemson (17-15) – Atlantic Coast
Colorado State (20-11) – Mountain West
Drexel (21-9) – Colonial Athletic
Florida (16-14) – Southeastern
Fordham (18-12) – Atlantic 10
Harvard (17-11) – Ivy
Kansas State (17-16) – Big 12
Kent State (21-10) – Mid-American
Long Beach State (23-9) – Big West
Louisiana Tech (19-12) – Conference USA
Missouri (17-13) – Southeastern
Missouri State (20-11) – Missouri Valley
New Mexico (20-12) – Mountain West
Northern Iowa (22-9) – Missouri Valley
Oregon (17-14) – Pac 12Penn (17-11) – Ivy
Rhode Island (24-6) – Atlantic 10
Rice (22-8) – Conference USA
Richmond (20-10) – Atlantic 10
Saint Joseph’s (20-10) – Atlantic 10
San Diego State (23-10) – Mountain West
San Francisco (19-12) – West Coast
SMU (16-12) – American
Texas Tech (18-14) – Big 12
Tulane (18-13) – American
UTEP (20-11) – Conference USA
Wake Forest (16-16) – Atlantic Coast
Wichita State (18-14) – American Athletic