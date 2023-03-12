2023 CBI: Bracket, how to watch, dates, game times, live streaming info, odds, and more

The College Basketball Invitational will hold its 15th championship starting on Saturday, March 18, as 16 teams will head to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida where all 15 games will be held.

The tournament is open to teams that want to continue their basketball season and have a record of over .500 against Division I schools during the 2022-23 season. The CBI is owned by the Gazelle Group, a sports promotions company that also owns several exempt multi-team events (MTE’s) during the regular season such as the Gotham Classic and the Sunshine Slam.

Here is the complete bracket for the 2023 CBI Tournament, to be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

All times ET

First round

Game 1: No. 1 Indiana State vs. No. 16 USC Upstate: March 18, 11:00 a.m.

Game 2: No. 8 Eastern Kentucky vs. No. 9 Cleveland State: March 19, 11:00 a.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Southern Utah vs. No. 13 North Alabama: March 18, 1:00 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Duquesne vs. No. 12 Rice: March 19, 1:00 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 San Jose State vs. No. 15 Southern Indiana: March 18, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 Tarleton vs. No. 10 Radford: March 19, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Charlotte vs. No. 14 Western Carolina: March 18, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 6 Stetson vs. No. 11 Milwaukee: March 19, 5:30 p.m.

All games on FloHoops

Quarterfinals: March 20

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner: 12 p.m.

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner: 2 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner: 4:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner: 6:30 p.m.

All games on FloHoops

Semifinals: March 21

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner: 7 p.m.

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner: 9 p.m.

All games on ESPN2

Final

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner: 5 p.m. ET

Broadcast on ESPN2