What is a Quad 1 win, and why does it matter for the NCAA Tournament bracket?

We’ve finally reached Selection Sunday, where a selection committee will determine the full 68-team for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. But how does the committee determine seeding? A primary metric that gets used is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, or ‘NET’ for short.

Per the NCAA, NET is a metric that combines several variables such as results, scoring margin, strength of schedule, game location, and efficiency rankings on both sides of the court. Based on these variables, every team receives an overall NET ranking. The teams are then divvied into “Quads” based on these rankings and are then judged by how they performed against teams in various Quads. Here’s how that breaks down:

Quad 1: Home games vs. 1-30, neutral games vs. 1-50 teams, road games vs. 1-75

Quad 2: Home games vs. 31-75, neutral games vs. 51-100, road games vs. 76-135

Quad 3: Home games vs. 76-160, neutral games vs. 101-200, road games vs. 136-240

Quad 4: Home games vs. 161-351, neutral games vs. 201-351, road games vs. 241-351

As you can see, every team in the nation is divided into four Quads. Quad 1 represents the more elite teams in the country while Quad 4 represents the lower end of the sport. A true test of a team’s resume is how they performed against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents throughout the regular season. The more Quad 1 victories a team picks up, the stronger their resume is. For example, a difficult league like the Big 12 will most likely be well represented near the top of the bracket because their teams are almost exclusively playing Quad 1/2 opponents down the stretch.

But this metric does work the other way as well, as Quad 4 losses by potential at-large teams (heya, Clemson) can come with a significant seeding penalty as well, or be the difference in making The Big Dance at all.

Here’s a list of all the NET Quad records for all 2023 NCAA Tournament qualified and bubble teams heading into the Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show.